Ojemudia suffered a dislocated elbow Saturday, Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan reports.
It's a really tough break for Ojemudia, who had been jockeying for depth chart positioning in an uber-competitive Broncos defensive backfield. He should still be in line to see the field in some capacity this season once he has fully recovered from his injury, but in the meantime, K'Waun Williams and Damarri Mathis will likely see most of Denver's reps at corner behind Patrick Surtain and Ronald Darby.
More News
-
Broncos' Michael Ojemudia: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Broncos' Michael Ojemudia: Cleared of concussion•
-
Broncos' Michael Ojemudia: Undergoing concussion evaluation•
-
Broncos' Michael Ojemudia: Activated from IR•
-
Broncos' Michael Ojemudia: Designated to return from IR•
-
Broncos' Michael Ojemudia: Activated from COVID-19 list•