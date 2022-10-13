Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that he hopes to have Ojemudia (elbow) on the team's active roster and off injured reserve by Monday night's contest versus the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Ojemudia was placed on IR after suffering a dislocated elbow in August, and he's since missed the team's first first five games as a result. If the 200-pound cornerback is indeed elevated to Denver's active roster before Monday night's matchup against the Chargers, he'll likely serve as a depth piece in the Broncos' secondary behind Patrick Surtain, K'Waun Williams (wrist) and Damarri Mathis (knee).