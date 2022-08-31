The Broncos placed Ojemudia (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Ojemudia made the initial 53-man roster, but he'll land on short-term IR and miss at leas the first four games of the regular season. The 2020 third-round pick was jockeying for a depth role in Denver's competitive secondary before he dislocated his elbow in mid-August.
