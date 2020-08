Head coach Vic Fangio said Ojemudia (quadriceps) will miss at least a week, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos have a solid secondary but drafted Ojemudia in the third round of April's draft anyway, but missing more than a week in training camp could deflate his workload through the first couple of games. He wasn't going to be a top-two cornerback anyway with A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan on board.