Ojemudia left the game with an elbow injury during Denver's 42-15 preseason loss at Buffalo on Saturday.

It's unclear how severe the injury is, but more should be known upon another update from the team. The 24-year-old corner also left last week's preseason game versus Dallas prematurely to enter concussion protocol, and he missed 15 games due to a hamstring injury last season. Until he's ready to play again, K'Waun Williams and Damarri Mathis should see increased reps.