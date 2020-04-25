Broncos' Michael Ojemudia: Third-round selection for Denver

The Broncos selected Ojemudia in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 77th overall.

The Broncos have A.J. Bouye outside and Bryce Callahan in the slot, but Ojemudia should add some more helpful reps outside. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds the former Iowa standout is a big corner with reach (32 and 1/4-inch arms) and plus athleticism (4.45-second 40-yard dash). The Iowa pass defense was tough throughout Ojemudia's career there, so he definitely checks a few boxes.