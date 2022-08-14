Ojemudia (head) left Saturday' preseason game against the Cowboys to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Ojemudia is questionable to return to Saturday' exhibition after suffering a head injury. The 2020 third-round pick recorded 62 tackles and six passes defended over 16 games as a rookie, but he was sidelined for all but two weeks while dealing with a hamstring injury last season. When healthy, Ojemudia figures to compete with Damarri Mathis and Blessuan Austin for a primary depth role in Denver's secondary this preseason.