Boone caught his only target for two yards in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Boone failed to record a single rush in the contest operating as Denver's third-string running back. As expected, the 27-year-old took a backseat to both Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon as a rusher, and both backs saw more work in the passing game. Williams led the Broncos' in targets with 12, and Gordon was targeted twice. Boone's limited usage on offense is likely to continue as long as both Williams and Gordon remain healthy. Nonetheless, the veteran will look to build upon his performance when the Broncos host the Texans in Week 2.