When asked if Boone (ankle) might be done for the season, coach Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged that "'it doesn't look good right now" for the running back, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The report notes that the team is still evaluating the ankle injury Boone sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but if he does end up missing time, the Broncos will need to add backfield depth behind Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack. Devine Ozigbo is currently a member of Denver's practice squad.