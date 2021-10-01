Boone (quadriceps) has the possibility to suit up Sunday, but coach Vic Fangio noted that the team "may wait another week on him," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Boone practiced with the team this week, but he has yet to be promoted to the active roster. If the veteran running back does make his return to the field in Week 4 against the Ravens, it is safe to assume that he won't have a prominent role in the team's gameplan outside of handling a few carries and potentially contributing on special teams. Boone was having a solid training camp before suffering a quadriceps injury, but with Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams running effectively in the Denver offense, it remains unclear if Boone will have any path to consistent production. The 26-year-old would be someone for fantasy managers to consider if either Gordon or Williams were to be sidelined with an injury, as this would be Boone's best bet for anything close to fantasy relevance.