Boone carried the ball three times for 20 yards and caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.

The running back came into the game with only one touch through three weeks, but Boone saw extra work late in the game after Javonte Williams left with a knee injury. Boone was also the target of a fourth-down pass from Russell Wilson on the Broncos' final series as the team attempted to mount a desperate comeback, but the ball clanked off his hands. Williams' injury is feared to be serious, so Boone could see a consistent role behind or alongside Melvin Gordon in Week 5 against the Colts.