Boone rushed seven times for 38 yards and secured all three targets for 47 yards during the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

The journeyman serves as the No. 2 running back behind Melvin Gordon as expected, and Boone turned in an ideal complementary effort that allowed him to flash his impressive pass-catching skills. The 27-year-old should enjoy a similar role moving forward in the absence of Javonte Williams (IR-knee), although the presence of Latavius Murray as an early-down complement to Gordon could cap Boone's overall opportunity in the offense.