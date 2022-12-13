The Broncos placed Boone (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Boone will miss Denver's final four games of the season while he heads to IR for a second time, with both stints being the result of high-ankle sprains. He returned from his first five-week stay on IR in Week 13, lasting just two games before injuring the ankle again. Boone, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, will conclude the 2022 campaign with 24 carries for 102 yards and nine catches for 96 yards on 15 targets over his nine appearances. Denver is now left with Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack as the lone backs on its 53-man roster.