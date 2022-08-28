Boone rushed five times for 44 yards and brought in both targets for seven yards in the Broncos' 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings on Saturday night.
Boone put together a strong showing against his former team, starting the game with a flourish with carries of six and 16 yards on two of the Broncos' first three plays. The fifth-year pro appears set to reprise a clear-cut No. 3 role behind Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon again this coming season, although after averaging 5.5 yards per carry on his 75 career rush attempts, he would ostensibly serve as a quality fill-in if called upon.
