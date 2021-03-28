Boone is expected to compete for the Broncos' No. 2 running back role behind Melvin Gordon, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The Mar. 17 signing of Boone immediately boosted Denver's special teams units. With 2018 Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay (hip) having since moved on to Houston via a one-year contract, Boone now finds himself in the conversation for a meaningful role within the Broncos backfield. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has been effective when granted opportunities over his three-year NFL career, racking up 5.3 yards per carry on 71 attempts as a member of the Vikings. For the time being, Boone's primary competitor for the No. 2 role is Royce Freeman, a 2018 third-round pick who last year accumulated 170 rushing yards over 35 carries for the Broncos' 13th-ranked rush offense.