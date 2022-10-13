Boone (foot) was listed as limited at practice Thursday.
The same goes for fellow running back Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs), with the Broncos having listing 18 players on their initial Week 6 injury report. Boone and Gordon now have two more chances to up their practice participation level in advance of Monday night's game against the Chargers, but assuming both are active for the contest, Boone will be in line to continue to handle his share of complementary work behind Gordon. In his team's Week 5 loss to the Colts, Boone carried seven times for 38 yards and caught all three of his targets for 47 yards.