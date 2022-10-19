Boone recorded one carry for one yard and caught one of four targets for three yards in Monday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Boone operated as the Broncos' No. 2 running back in the contest, playing 21 of the team's 58 offensive snaps, behind Latavius Murray who played on 27 snaps. Fellow running back Melvin Gordon, however, played just nine snaps in the contest, raising questions about the backfield split going forward. Murray showed the most burst of the three on the ground, but Boone continued to be involved in the passing game. His four targets were the second-highest total of any Denver pass catcher. With that said, Boone will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos host the Jets in Week 7.