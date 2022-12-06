Boone rushed six times for 18 yards and secured his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Ravens.

Boone operated as Denver's No. 2 running back behind Latavius Murray, who handled 17 carries in the contest. In the backup role, Boone played just 12 of the Broncos' 53 offensive snaps. The veteran likely faces an uphill battle to fantasy relevance with Denver's continued ineffectiveness on offense. Boone's potential contributions as a pass catcher also seem to be in danger with Murray tied for the second-most targets in the Denver passing game Sunday. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old should remain in his role as a change-of-pace back when the Broncos host the Chiefs in Week 14, though he is extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.