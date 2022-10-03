With Javonte Williams having suffered a season-ending knee injury, Boone could see added opportunities along with Melvin Gordon in the weeks ahead, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Given Gordon's experience as a lead back, the Broncos figure to lean more heavily on him in Williams' looming absence, but the 29-year-old has fumbled four times (in as many games) this season and he'll need to take better care of the ball in order to maintain steady volume going forward. For his part, Boone has carried just three times for 20 yards to date, but unlike Gordon, he's likely to still be available in most league's free agent pools, making him a decent speculative add while seeing how Denver's backfield situation unfolds, beginning Thursday against the Colts.