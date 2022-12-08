Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten said he "absolutely" envisions Boone having a larger role this Sunday against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. "The second week [back from injured reserve] I see him going up," Outten said of Boone.

After a five-week stint on IR due to an ankle injury, Boone was activated in advance of last Sunday's game against the Ravens. Boone played 12 snaps in the 10-9 loss and carried six times for 18 yards to go with one reception for eight yards, working ahead of Marlon Mack (five snaps) but firmly behind starter Latavius Murray (35). Though Murray is likely to continue to start against Kansas City, expect the gap in usage between him and Boone to be more narrow now that the latter is further removed from the injury. The fantasy upside isn't especially high for either back while they remain tied to the NFL's lowest-scoring offense (13.8 points per game), but finding more opportunities for the 27-year-old Boone could become a priority for the 3-9 Broncos, especially once the team is officially eliminated from playoff contention. The 32-year-old Murray is on an expiring deal and is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry through seven games with Denver.