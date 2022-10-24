Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Boone (ankle) won't make the trip with the Broncos to London ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

In anticipation of Boone's absence due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the Jets, Denver signed Marlon Mack off the 49ers' practice squad to restore depth at running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray. Before exiting the contest, Boone carried four times for 23 yards across his nine snaps against the Jets. A follow-up X-ray cleared Boone of any structural damage to his ankle, but he could still miss multiple games on account of the injury.