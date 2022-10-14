Boone (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Meanwhile, Boone's main competition for reps out of the Denver backfield, Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs) remained a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row, though the Broncos haven't suggested Gordon is any danger of missing Monday's game against the Chargers. While Javonte Williams (knee) was out during last week's loss to the Colts for the first time since suffering his season-ending injury, Gordon led Denver running backs in snaps (39), touches (18) and yards from scrimmage (103), Boone wasn't too far behind him in all three categories (30, 10 and 85) and was more efficient overall. The Broncos are expected to incorporate Latavius Murray in their backfield rotation this week, but Boone played well enough against the Colts to at least maintain a complementary role.