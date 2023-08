McGlinchey (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain in practice Aug. 8 and was expected to miss two-to-three weeks with the injury. Now, exactly two weeks later the 28-year-old has returned, which is good news for the Broncos offensive line. The Notre Dame product joined Denver as a free agent this offseason and is expected to be the team's starter at right tackle.