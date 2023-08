McGlinchey suffered a lower-body injury during practice Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

McGlinchey got rolled up and limped off the field with a trainer. It's unclear how severe the injury may be, if at all, or what the specific injury is. The Notre Dame product signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the team in March with the expectations that he'd be their starting right tackle, so it'd be bad news for the Broncos if he were to miss any kind of extended period of time.