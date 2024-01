The Broncos placed McGlinchey (ribs) on injured reserve Saturday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

In a corresponding move, Denver activated Alex Palczewski (hand) from injured reserve. McGlinchey started in the first 16 games for the Broncos this season, but he will miss the regular-season finale. Head coach Sean Payton announced Saturday that Cam Fleming will start at right tackle Sunday.