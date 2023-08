McGlinchey sustained a knee sprain during practice Tuesday and will miss two-to-three weeks, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

McGlinchey could be in jeopardy of missing the entire preseason after signing with the Broncos on a five-year, $85 million deal this offseason. While this injury shouldn't affect his availability for Week 1 versus Las Vegas, the 28-year-old's health could be a significant factor for Denver's offense, as he's expected to fill a starting role at right tackle in 2023.