Broncos' Mike McGlinchey: Pops up on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGlinchey (shoulder) did not practice Friday.
McGlinchey hadn't been on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but he popped with a shoulder issue to close the week. The severity of the issue is unclear, but his absence would be significant against a strong Packers' pass rush.
