Purcell (ribs) returned to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Purcell suffered the injury in the first quarter, but after receiving extra treatment, made his return to the field. Now that he's back, expect the Wyoming product to assume his usual role as the team's starting nose tackle.

