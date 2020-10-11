Purcell (knee) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Purcell didn't practice all week until Saturday when he was a limited participant, so perhaps the extra day of rest will be enough for the 29-year-old to suit up against the Patriots. He handles a considerable workload at nose tackle, but if he can't get healthy in time, expect McTevlin Agim to bump into a starting role.
More News
-
Broncos' Mike Purcell: Inks extension with Broncos•
-
Broncos' Mike Purcell: Healthy for Friday's practice•
-
Broncos' Mike Purcell: Misses second straight practice•
-
Broncos' Mike Purcell: Officially signs contract tender•
-
Broncos' Mike Purcell: Figures to keep starting spot•
-
Broncos' Mike Purcell: Dealt contract tender•