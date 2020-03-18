Play

The Broncos extended a second-round tender to Purcell on Wednesday, Adam Schefter reports.

Purcell proved himself to be one of the most consistent run defenders in the league last season, recording 48 total tackles across 13 games. Assuming no other club is willing to match the asking price of a second-round pick, he'll reprise such a role with Denver in 2020.

