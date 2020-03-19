Following the acquisition of Jurrell Casey, Purcell figures to hold onto the starting nose-tackle spot heading into camp, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports.

The Broncos' entire starting defensive line hit free agency to start the league year and all options appeared to be on the table, including signing former Texans' nose tackle D.J. Reader, now with the Bengals. The Broncos ultimately tendered Purcell and traded for Casey, who can play up and down the line, but figures to play end opposite sophomore Dre'Mont Jones on base downs. Denver will almost certainly look for additional reinforcements in free agency and the draft, but it'll be tough to find an upgrade to Purcell -- Pro Football Focus' top-graded run defender in 2019 -- without a serious additional investment. Purcell's spot looks safe heading into the 2020 season.