Broncos' Mike Purcell: Figures to keep starting spot
Following the acquisition of Jurrell Casey, Purcell figures to hold onto the starting nose-tackle spot heading into camp, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports.
The Broncos' entire starting defensive line hit free agency to start the league year and all options appeared to be on the table, including signing former Texans' nose tackle D.J. Reader, now with the Bengals. The Broncos ultimately tendered Purcell and traded for Casey, who can play up and down the line, but figures to play end opposite sophomore Dre'Mont Jones on base downs. Denver will almost certainly look for additional reinforcements in free agency and the draft, but it'll be tough to find an upgrade to Purcell -- Pro Football Focus' top-graded run defender in 2019 -- without a serious additional investment. Purcell's spot looks safe heading into the 2020 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down all of the news from day 3 of free agency week, including the impact...
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...