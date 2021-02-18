Purcell (foot) is set to undergo surgery in about a month to have a plate and several screws removed from his surgically repaired foot, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

19 days after inking a three-year, $11.5 million contract extension on Oct. 9, Purcell suffered a Lisfranc injury Week 7 against the Chiefs that would keep him out for the remainder of 2020. He had collected 15 tackles and a sack over his first six appearances of the year after posting career highs in tackles (48) and tackles for loss (eight) during his debut season as a Bronco in 2019. Following his procedure in March, the 29-year-old is anticipating a six-to-eight-week recovery timeline. Once returned to the field, Purcell is expected to settle into a meaningful role at defensive tackle, where he's started 13 times over 19 appearances the past two seasons.