Purcell (calf) returned to practice Friday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Purcell's injury was minor since he missed only a few days of practice, so the starting nose tackle will resume preparing for the 2020 season. The 29-year-old played 13 games for the Broncos in 2019, recording 48 tackles.
