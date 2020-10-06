Purcell signed a three-year contract extension with the Broncos on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
The official numbers are still uncertain, but Purcell will stick in his home state through the 2023 season. The 29-year-old nose tackle has recorded 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack through four games while consistently playing at least 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
