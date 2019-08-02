Purcell is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons due to a face laceration, Erich Schubert of the team's official site reports.

Purcell exited Thursday's game in the first half. The 28-year-old is competing for a depth spot on Denver's roster behind Shelby Harris, and will look to get healthy as soon as possible.

