Purcell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Vikings with a rib injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The Broncos will have to carry on without their starting nose tackle. Purcell recorded 18 tackles over the last five games, and the team now has just four healthy defensive linemen. Either Dre'Mont Jones or Adam Gotsis figure to bump to the interior in Purcell's place.