Play

Purcell officially signed his contract tender with the Broncos on Saturday.

Denver placed a second-round tender on Purcell in March, but no teams were willing to put up the asking price to provide an offer sheet, so he'll be staying in the Mile High City. The 29-year-old didn't record any sacks over 13 games in 2019, but he had a career-high 48 tackles (28 solo) and was a major factor in the Broncos' run defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories