Purcell (ribs) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 32-year-old missed the entire week of practice after suffering a rib injury during Denver's Week 3 loss to Miami, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out this Sunday. Purcell is listed as the team's backup nose tackle and he's only recorded two total tackles through three games, making this a relatively small loss for the Broncos' defense.