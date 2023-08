Purcell (knee) passed his physical and was activated from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Purcell began training camp on the active/non-football injury list while rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, but it appears he's getting close to full strength with the regular season just over two weeks away. Despite batting the lingering knee issue, Purcell appeared in all 17 games last year and figures to garner a similar rotational role in 2023.