Purcell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Purcell was limited in practice all week, and he's trending up after practicing just one day last week. The 29-year-old nose tackle has accrued 13 tackles and a sack through four games, and if he's ultimately ruled out, McTelvin Agim is expected to start in Purcell's place.
