Purcell (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Purcell practiced on a limited basis all week, so the fact that he's able to suit up is a positive sign. Now that the 29-year-old is healthy enough to play, he'll likely assume his usual starting role at nose tackle for Week 6.
