Purcell will not return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a foot injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Purcell was forced out of action early in the third quarter. With McTelvin Agim (healthy scratch) inactive, the Broncos could have to rely on DeMarcus Walker or Dre'Mont Jones to slot into the interior of the defensive line.
