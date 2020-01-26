Broncos' Mike Purcell: Shores up defense in 2019
Purcell ended the 2019 season with 48 total tackles.
Playing the nose, Purcell was seldom in position to rack up tackles, but his insertion into the lineup in Week 5 -- along with adding Alexander Johnson and moving Shelby Harris to defensive end -- has been credited with plugging up the Broncos' leaky run defense. Denver surrendered 147.3 rushing yards per game during the season's first four games with Purcell playing as a reserve and 99.5 yards per game thereafter, including impressive efforts against premium backs such as Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Melvin Gordon. Purcell will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but should be a safe bet to reprise his role in 2020 given head coach Vic Fangio's familiarity and fondness of him dating back to their time together with the 49ers.
