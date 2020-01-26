Play

Purcell ended the 2019 season with 48 total tackles.

Playing the nose, Purcell was seldom in position to rack up tackles, but his insertion into the lineup in Week 5 -- along with adding Alexander Johnson and moving Shelby Harris to defensive end -- has been credited with plugging up the Broncos' leaky run defense. Denver surrendered 147.3 rushing yards per game during the season's first four games with Purcell playing as a reserve and 99.5 yards per game thereafter, including impressive efforts against premium backs such as Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Melvin Gordon. Purcell will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but should be a safe bet to reprise his role in 2020 given head coach Vic Fangio's familiarity and fondness of him dating back to their time together with the 49ers.

