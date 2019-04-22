Purcell signed a contract with the Broncos on Monday.

The 28-year-old nose tackle has 42 career games under his belt, but has not appeared on an active roster since 2016. Purcell projects to serve as a reserve option behind Shelby Harris and faces a tough path to the 53-man roster.

