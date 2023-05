Purcell is being held out of OTAs as he recovers from minor offseason knee surgery, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Purcell appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos last season, so it's unlikely his offseason procedure will cause him to miss much time, although it's not yet clear if he'll be available at the start of training camp. When healthy, Purcell should play a significant role in the team's defensive line rotation.