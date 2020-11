Purcell was seen at Wednesday's practice with a scooter elevating his surgically repaired foot, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Purcell has resided on injured reserve since Oct. 27 with the foot issue, and is not expected to return to the lineup this season. This news re-affirms the notion that Purcell won't return this season, as Sylvester Williams will continue to operate as the team's starting nose tackle.