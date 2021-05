Purcell (foot) is not practicing yet but has been spotted training off to the side, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Purcell, who was limited to six appearances in 2020, isn't yet back to full health but does appear to be progressing. He's undergone multiple surgeries to address the foot injury, the most recent procedure having been in February. All indications are still that Purcell is on track for training camp.