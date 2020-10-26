Purcell suffered a Lisfarnc injury in his foot during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and will miss the rest of the season, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Purcell has been a steady contributor for the Broncos this year, consistently handling a starting workload on a defense that ranks ninth in the league by allowing just 109 rushing yards per game. He's produced 15 tackles and a sack in the process. Purcell is the second starting Broncos defensive lineman to go down for the season, as Jurrell Casey (biceps) was shut down after Week 3. This could have major ramifications for the Broncos' defense, but rookie McTelvin Agim will step into a starting role and look to ease the pain of Purcell's absence.