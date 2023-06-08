Fraboni (finger) is the current favorite to serve as the top long snapper for Denver this upcoming season, Mike Klis of 9NEWS reports.

Last year, Fraboni started four games in relief of the injured Jacob Bobenmoyer at long snapper before suffering a finger injury of his own, spending the remainder of the season on injured reserve. The second-year center has since had the offseason to move past this finger issue, and is now the only long snapper on the Broncos' current roster, a context that put him in a position to handle the assignment for the team come Week 1.