Washington caught four of nine targets for two yards in 15 games this season. He also rushed five times for 30 yards.

Washington finished his rookie campaign with minimal production despite playing in all but two games. The 23-year-old wideout saw limited playing time throughout the season as he remained buried on the depth chart. Heading into the 2023 season, Washington will look to make an impression on Denver's new coaching staff. However, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver will likely face another uphill battle for playing time with fellow wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick (knee) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) all under contract for next season. As Washington continues to develop, he will likely operate in a depth role going forward.